Salvation Army San Antonio gearing up for 4th annual Celebrity Bowl

Proceeds from the event benefit the Salvation Army's emergency shelter.

SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army of San Antonio is always on a mission to do the most good, helping so many families and children in our community.

And now, the organization is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers next month.

On Sept. 13, Salvation Army SA is hosting their 4th annual Celebrity Bowl, featuring some names and faces you’ll be sure to recognize.

“We have people like Goldberg from WWE Vince Young, UT Longhorn great, and Lou Ferrigno will be there this year so we can find out if The Hulk can bowl,” said Brad Mayhar with Salvation Army San Antonio.

Mayhar said the event is not open to the public, but a limited number of tickets will be sold, and sponsors are still needed.

“Each group that sponsors a lane, you get one celebrity bowler on your lane, so you get a chance to bowl with the person on your lane, and then also you'll have plenty of opportunities to mix and mingle and interact with the other celebrities,” said Mayhar.

The annual event, cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic, benefits the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter.

“When people come in, whether it's single women in our downstairs dorm, or if it's families upstairs in the private rooms, our objective is to make sure that they're that they're self-sufficient, help them find work, help them get started in the right direction,” said Mayhar.

Mayhar said right now, they have over a hundred people staying in the shelter.

“We have six newborn babies in our emergency family shelter, and there's a six-week-old here, you know, just things that people don't always think about and think homelessness, realizing how families are impacted, and that's the folks that we're there to serve,” said Mayhar.