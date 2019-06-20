SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army stepped in to help people who had zero shelter from the severe heat Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for multiple counties in South Texas, including Bexar.

The Salvation Army drove its mobile feeding unit to west downtown to help people find relief in the blistering heat. They packed snow cones, bottled water, snacks, hats and shirts, teaming up with Gonzaba Medical Group and Workforce solutions to help the homeless.

For the first time, they provided opportunity for them to possibly find a job.

“We actually invited Workforce Solutions to join us and maybe have a few current job openings that we can share with people and tell them about. (We try to) take the services to them, because sometimes they don't know where to start looking for a job; they're not aware of it. Transportation can be an issue,” said Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army spokesperson. “If we serve 100 people and one person out there gets lead to a job opportunity and gets their life on track, I mean, that's a success.”

If you would like to help, the Salvation Army accepts towels, hygiene items, school supplies and childrens' clothes at its Emergency Family Shelter at 515 W. Elmira. Staff say any assistance goes a long way, because their resources dwindle faster during periods of extreme weather.