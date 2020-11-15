Salvation Army hopes to rescue Christmas with updates to Angel Tree program

Adoption stations have expanded to Walmart and Sam's Clubs, and donors can also shop from home.

SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army SA has officially kicked off its 2020 Angel Tree adoption program with some changes that will make it easier than ever to help a child in need this Christmas.

Brad Mayhar, with Salvation Army SA, said more families are struggling this year due to the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, making it even more difficult for families to provide holiday gifts for their children this year.

That’s why the organization is on a mission to rescue Christmas, rolling out their 2020 Angel Tree program with some updates.

Each year, Salvation Army SA helps steps in to help around 7,000 children each Christmas.

“We serve thousands of San Antonio children who otherwise wouldn't have a gift under the tree for Christmas, and it's really a community involvement event where we rely on the community to adopt those angels for us,” Mayhar said.

The Angel Tree program will still be present in area malls like North Star Mall, South Park Mall, Ingram Park Mall and Rolling Oaks Mall, while also expanding to Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs throughout the region.

“More people are struggling financially, there may be less people who are capable of donating, and then they're also going to be less corporations who are capable of having Angel Tree adoptions for us,” Mayhar said. “This is really important for us to get all the help we can.”

He said the organization has also launched an updated website, allowing people to donate and shop from home.

Donors can go to SalvationArmySA.org to adopt an Angel and shop at registries from Walmart, Target and Amazon.

“The gift will be delivered to the Salvation Army and then ultimately to the child. So, you don't even necessarily have to leave the house this year,” Mayhar said.

The deadline to adopt from the Angel Tree is Dec. 11.