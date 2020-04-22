SAN ANTONIO — With many people stuck indoors, they're taking spring cleaning seriously. Perhaps more so than usual.

And after clearing out their closet, garage and any other space overflowing with stuff, they might head to Goodwill or The Salvation Army with a packed car to donate what they no longer need.

However, The Salvation Army temporarily closed its five San Antonio-area retail stores in March. The community hasn't gotten the memo, and is continuing to drop off donations.

Brad Mayhar, public relations manager for The Salvation Army, said staff members have found piles of stuff outside the adult rehabilitation center that's still running as an essential service. While they appreciate the generosity, Mayhar said they can't use these items since there are no retail employees available to sort, clean and process them.

"We ask that they please, please hang onto those items until we open up again," Mayhar said. "Then we will gladly take those items and put them to good use."

Mayhar said there are other ways you can help at this time. The Salvation Army's emergency shelters are still open, and are in need of hand sanitizer and soap. You can call (210)352-2000 to coordinate a time to drop those off.

Mahar said the best way to support them is by donating money through their website. The money will stay local and help cover the services they offer to those in the community who need it most.

RELATED: 'Know there is an end in sight': Texas marathon runner shares insight on perseverence in time of uncertainty

RELATED: Girl Scout, New Braunfels moms help families in need

RELATED: San Antonio women biking 24 hours nonstop for charity