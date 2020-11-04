SAN ANTONIO — Easter celebrations may be smaller this year as San Antonians are keeping to the current state-wide 'stay home' order, but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy a good cascaron fight, courtesy of the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco.

The Sisters will be kicking off the launch of their 'Friend a Sister' program on Easter Sunday with a 'Cascarones for Christ' celebration.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Friend a Sister is a program that aims to connect Sisters with the community to enrich faith, life, and friendship.

Upon donating, program participants are matched with a Sister, complete with her bio, photo and fun facts. The Sisters offer daily prayers for their match's intentions and correspond via phone, email, or direct mail.

Donations are used to help the Sisters carry out their mission to educate and serve youth and at-risk women living in poverty. Additionally, donations to the program held to provide care for the elder and infirm Sisters who have offered their lives in service of the Church.

To learn more about the program, click here.