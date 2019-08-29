SAN ANTONIO — Not long into the start of the school year, officials with San Antonio ISD officials say a high school student at the Fox Tech campus may have nearly been abducted while assisting an ostensibly wheelchair-bound woman on Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter to parents whose students attend Fox Tech, SAISD said that a student was walking between a nearby baseball field and the campus when a "woman in a wheelchair who said was blind" asked for help getting to a bus stop across the street. While the unidentified student helped out, she then tries "to get the student to go over to a black truck with males inside," at which point the student became uncomfortable and left.

At that point, the student also saw the woman leave her wheelchair and go to the truck.

"This is such an unusual circumstance, and luckily we have SAPD and District Police investigating this," SAISD spokesperson Leslie Price told KENS 5 on Thursday.

The district beefed up security along the campus on Thursday as students returned, but it still left parents like Beth Green uneasy.

"As parents we're trying to teach our kids to do the right thing and help people, and now, in situations like this, we have to be extra careful," Green said as she thought about her son, who attends school on the Fox Tech campus.

She and district officials agree parents should have conversations about safety with their children, as we live in a day and age where anything could happen.

"Don't scare children, but always tell them to be aware of their surroundings," Green continued. "We have to be so calculated In what we do and it's not like the way it used to be."

The suspect has not been identified yet. School district officials emphasized all students should trust their gut and, if something looks strange, it doesn't hurt to report it.