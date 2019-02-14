SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Independent School bus driver received a standing ovation Wednesday night as she was recognized by community leaders and residents for helping an 11-year-old student caught in a dog attack.

Carmen Medina said on Nov. 1 she was heading to Longfellow Middle School to pick up about 40 students when something caught her eye.

"A little girl was walking home from school and a dog was just sitting there watching her," Medina said. "I see her crossing the street and the dog gets up and I just look at her and I'm watching and I say to myself, 'Just don't run!'"

The 11-year-old started running and the dog jumped on her.

"As soon as he knocks her down, I put it in reverse, which we're not supposed to do, but I had to," Medina said. "I told her to get in."

She called 911 and took the student to the middle school. According to a police report, the student's leg was bleeding from the attack.

Medina said the student made it out OK. Now, the school bus driver has been honored with the Compassionate San Antonio Award for her quick actions.

"My heavenly father puts me where he needs me," Medina said.

While introducing her in City Council Chambers, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said his wife nominated the bus driver for the award after hearing about the incident.