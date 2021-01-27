San Antonio housing officials discuss 5-year plan at public symposium

Access to food, transportation and job training were among the things asked of housing officials in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority says it’s taking steps to help the thousands of local residents waiting to get affordable housing.

“Our housing market continues to remain hot, and housing costs continue to go up,” said Richard Milk, director of policy and planning for SAHA. “In regular times, it’s a challenge. Our renters in San Antonio face a cost burden. They pay more than almost anywhere else in terms of their proportion of their income.”

SAHA provides housing assistance to over 65,000 people across San Antonio. On Wednesday, a public symposium was held to discuss the goals and outcomes the authority would like to hit for 2025.

“It has been difficult because of different measures we’ve had to take, not just to keep our residents safe, but (to) keep our staff safe during this time,” said Brandee Perez, chief operating officer for SAHA.

A group of panelists and city leaders talked about how they can make sure SAHA residents live in quality affordable housing, feel safe, have access to affordable utilities, have a sufficient supply of affordable utilities, and have sufficient food, water and clothing.

“They said we need food resources, we need transportation, we need job training, we need medical assistance,” Perez said.