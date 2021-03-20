San Antonio-area representative seeking accountability from SAHA as housing property's woes continue

A man was found dead in March only because of the odor, and it isn't the first time a body has gone undiscovered in a local government housing property.

SAN ANTONIO — A freshman Texas representative from the San Antonio area is calling for accountability at government housing just down the road from where she lives.

For State Rep. Elizbeth Campos, a Democrat, what happens in her district is personal. So when the February winter storm hit, she headed over to a Fair Avenue apartment complex on the southeast side, which lost power.

"I was there quite a bit during that week, trying to help them," she said.

The government housing complex provides a home for seniors. According to Campos, some of those residents are among her most vulnerable constituents.

Once things cleared up, she sent a letter to officials with the San Antonio Housing Authority, demanding an audience with their leadership about the issues she says she witnessed firsthand. Her mission for accountability has now been exacerbated after a man who returned from the hospital on March 1 died at the apartments, and was discovered days later due to the odor.