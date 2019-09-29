Despite some social media rumors to the contrary, San Antonio Fire officials told KENS 5 there was no active shooter incident in the area of La Cantera Saturday afternoon.

Loud noises associated with Fright Fest at nearby Fiesta Texas caused a mild panic at the mall; SAFD Spokesperson Joe Arrington said three people were injured running away from the area. While it's unclear what exactly the noise was, Arrington stressed there was no shooter, and officials at Fiesta Texas say that "very loud noises" are part of the Fright Fest attractions, including a show that begins at 7 p.m. nightly.