SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in the hospital after being attacked by dogs Thursday afternoon, officials say, and two of them were first responders at the scene.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Spokesperson Joe Arrington, SAFD was responding to reports of a homeowner in northwest San Antonio being attacked by her dogs. In the process, a firefighter and a medic were themselves bitten by the animals.

