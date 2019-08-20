SAN ANTONIO — More than a dozen San Antonio Fire units made their way to a northeast San Antonio neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a massive house fire erupted on the 4200 block of Misty Springs Drive, near Candlewood Park.

It's unclear at this time what started the blaze, but SAFD officials say it may have affected nearby homes. As of 6:15 p.m. the fire was mostly out, with one patient being evaluated for potential smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story.