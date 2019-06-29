SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials say 18 to 20 people are displaced and 16 units in a southwest-side apartment building damaged following a two-alarm fire – indicating a higher level of severity – that sparked around 3 p.m. Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire.

According to SAFD, 35 units responded to the blaze on the 300 block of Whitewood Drive. Officials say the fire began on a second-floor balcony before spreading to the attic and roof; about an hour-and-a-half after the fire started, charred spots on the building's roof could be observed.

There's currently no word on what may have started the blaze.