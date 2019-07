SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire authorities say four people have been taken to the hospital after an apparent shooting unfolded outside an auto parts store on the north-central side Tuesday afternoon.

There's no word from authorities on if anyone has been detained in the incident, which unfolded on the 6900 block of San Pedro Avenue, nor on what led up to the shooting.

