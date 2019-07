SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an argument in a north-central business Tuesday afternoon devolved into a shooting that sent four unidentified victims to the hospital.

SAPD says the alleged shooter, also unidentified at this time, was caught by none other than Chief William McManus when he arrived on the scene. As of 7:30 p.m., they are still trying to locate the gun used, but authorities say there is no danger to the public.