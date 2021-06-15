SA Food Bank breaks ground on affordable housing development in New Braunfels

The Apple Seeds Apartments will be the first housing development in the nation run by a food bank.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The San Antonio Food Bank is getting into the landlord business.

The organization broke ground Tuesday on a new housing development in New Braunfels.

“It’s a great day for the community of New Braunfels,” said San Antonio Food Bank CEO and President Eric Cooper.

A ceremonial dirt toss kicked off the groundbreaking as construction will begin soon on the Apple Seeds Apartments.

The development is aimed at helping low-income families in the New Braunfels community struggling to find a place to call home.

“For many families, they struggle to make ends meet and have to choose between paying their rent and buying food. The New Braunfels Food Bank will be working to solve both,” Cooper said.

He added that even though Comal County is booming with growth, finding affordable housing can be a challenge.

The Apple Seeds program is designed to help families find financial security and live independently.

“Today has been a day that we've looked forward to for a long time,” said Cooper. “We've been raising funds and, thanks to a lot of wonderful donors, we're able to build a 51-unit apartment complex to help families in their journey to self-sufficiency and self-reliance.”

The development is set to open next summer.

Families have the option of living there for at least three years.

“For many families here in New Braunfels, they work here but can't afford to live here," Cooper added. "This apartment complex will give them the opportunity to live and work and their kids go to school right here in the community."