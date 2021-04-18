Saddle Up Car Show brings classics, minis to San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

Participants competed for 22 prizes on behalf of the rode and a special award from an auto magazine.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo events Sunday included the 2021 Saddle Up Car Show.

Participants competed for door prizes donated by local businesses and for one of the 22 prizes on behalf of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo to be given at the end of the event.

According to Raymond Garcia, Saddle Up Car Show coordinator, approximately 36 vehicles entered Sunday’s car show.

The vehicles included classics, mini trucks, muscle cars, to name a few. Entries were judged by a guest judge randomly selected by Garcia.

“I put out an email to some of the shops in town and any of the business owners of the auto shops that volunteer their time, I’ll pick out one of everybody,” Garcia said. “This year’s pick was Julio from Premier Automotive.”

The prizes on behalf of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association were: Top 20, Judge’s Choice and the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Associations choice.

An auto magazine was at the event to take video of the car show and would also give a special award.

Some people, such as Leroy Clark and Roy Torres participate every year.

“I like to come out, see the people and look at the old cars,” Clark said.

Torres and the members of a car club he belongs to were at the car show to help the rodeo and show their vehicles.

“It’s something I have been around all my life and growing up around cars and trucks,” he said. “It’s a hobby.”

In addition to the car show, attendees had the opportunity to win a 1972 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow 2 by purchasing a raffle ticket.

The raffle was sponsored by a business from Kermit and proceeds would benefit a woman, who had been in an abusive relationship, place the down payment on a house.

For a list of the car show awards visit, sanangelorodeo.com.