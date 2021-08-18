SA Zoo staff get surprise payment to make up for hours, pay cut due to pandemic

"Now in 2021, the zoo is stronger, smarter, and proved to the world how resilient it is."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo gathered its employees together to announce they will receive payment to make up for their hours, pay reduction caused by the pandemic.

The zoo posted a video on Twitter saying that 2020 was the most challenging year out of the 107 years they have been opened.

When they closed their gates on March 14 due to the start of the pandemic, employees' hours and pay were reduced.

"Now in 2021, the zoo is stronger, smarter, and proved to the world how resilient it is. Because of this, President & CEO Tim Morrow asked employees to meet for the announcement.

Watch that announcement here:

During the COVID-19 closure of 2020 our team members endured reduced hours and pay to help save YOUR and OUR zoo.



YESTERDAY WE PAID THEM BACK!



Thank you Zoo Crew,



Sincerely,

Tim pic.twitter.com/qygCymS6Uf — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) August 18, 2021