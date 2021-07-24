San Antonio Zoo offering Bring A Friend Free promotion next week

The weather will be perfect for visiting the zoo's residents in the coming days!

SAN ANTONIO — Have you and a friend or family member been itching to get to the zoo lately? This week may be the perfect time.

As a way to commemorate International Friendship Day (July 30), the San Antonio Zoo says it's allowing current members to bring a friend for free—a promotion which will be active all week.

All zoo members need to do to take advantage of Bring-A-Friend Free Week is show their membership card and ID to the gate on the day they're coming. The next opportunity for members to bring a friend for free won't be until December.