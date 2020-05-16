SA Zoo extends unique drive-thru experience for another week

While it remains closed to traditional on-foot traffic, the San Antonio Zoo has found a creative, and highly popular, way to keep its animals supported.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo's self-described "once-in-a-lifetime" drive-thru experience is being extended for another week, citing high demand as the attraction continues to stay closed to traditional foot traffic.

A press release states the zoo's drive-thru will extend past Sunday (when it was set to end) for daily operation through Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of admission will remain the same—$32 per ticket (per individual, not per vehicle) for annual pass members, and $60 per ticket for those who aren't annual pass members.

The drive-thru experience began earlier this month, and is comprised of a guided audio-tour through a specific route in the zoo. Patrons also have the chance to buy snacks and drinks via curbside operations throughout.