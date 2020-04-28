SAN ANTONIO — SA YES is a local nonprofit organization which provides school supplies to kids in need at Title 1 elementary schools. Just like everyone else, it's been finding new ways to function during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A major blow to SA YES came when its largest fundraising event was canceled. According to Danielle Gunter, the organization's executive director, more than half of their budget comes from the Taste of Education Dinner and Golf Classic, a three-day event now canceled due to the pandemic.

But even after that loss, the organization's mission hasn't changed.

One way it's continuing to help students is through the Little Free Library at 901 March Avenue, SA YES cosponsors. But for the summer, instead of books, the nonprofit will periodically stock the library with supplies for outdoor activities, like flower pots and sidewalk chalk.

"We're doing our small little part of encouraging students to keep learning and be outside," Gunter said.

SA YES is encouraging students to share their sidewalk drawings on social media with the hashtag #sidewalkchalkchallenge.

Gunter says the sidewalk artwork not only gives the kids a creative project and a safe outdoor activity, but it also provides passersby with a reason to smile when they see the creations.

