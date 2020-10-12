SA woman says there's been no hot water for residents at northwest-side apartment, worsening the pandemic's effects

A woman says the hot water issue has been ongoing for about a year. A legal expert has a breakdown of renters rights and how to take action in similar situations.

SAN ANTONIO — A local woman says the coronavirus crisis has been made worse by the owner of her apartment complex. She says residents have been struggling to get hot water.

KENS 5 spoke with an attorney on what legal action renters can take in similar situations.

Meagan Rice has lived at the Cordoba Apartments on Callaghan Road for about a year. She says the hot water problems started ever since she moved in, adding that the issue was in fact fixed during the summer.

But a couple of weeks ago, the problems started again.

“'It’s a boiler issue. We’re working on it, and we’re working on it,'" Rice said she was told by staff at the apartment complex. “It was hot water roulette. I would turn the tub on. 'Am I going to get hot water? Am I going to get room temperature?'

She said she can’t afford to move anywhere else, but says affordable living doesn’t mean she has to sacrifice the essentials. Rice said she has vulnerable neighbors, including seniors, children and medical professionals.

“How are you going to sanitize your dishes? I cook at home and I boil my water to wash my dishes,” Rice said. “I’ve got neighbors who have small children. They have to boil water to put in the tub with the cold water to make it reasonable enough to wash their babies.”

KENS 5 spoke with Ricardo Roman, an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid. He says renters can take legal action if they feel that their health and safety is at risk.

“My legal opinion right now is that I would very comfortable going into court and arguing that failure to have hot water is a health and safety issue,” Roman said. “We need hot water to do so many things to take care of our health—to bathe, to cook, to clean. Especially in (the) time of a pandemic.”

Roman said the first step for a tenant is to send a notice to their landlord.

“The best way to send a notice is to send it by mail. That way, you only need to send one notice. If you send that one notice, there’s a presumption that the repair should be done within seven days."

If the problem is not fixed in a timely manner, Roman said you can file a lawsuit that’s called a "repair and remedy case."

“It’s a simple case that can be filed in the justice of the peace court. Here in Bexar County, all of our JPs on their website have a sample form to use. All you have to do is state who your landlord is, and state what the problem is in plain English," Roman said. "Nothing fancy."

He said tjat if a tenant cannot afford to pay court costs, he or she can download a document that’s called a statement of inability. The document will allow a person to file the suit for free. Roman said that, eventually, the case will be presented to a judge.

He encourages renters to look at TRLA and Texas Law Help for other free legal information.

As for Rice, she said she hopes it won’t come down to legal action. Recently, she said, her neighbors have spotted a maintenance crew fixing the boiler system, but it’s unclear if it will be a permanent fix.