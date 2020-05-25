Weather officials confirm Sunday night tornado touched down in far west San Antonio

The evening's storms produced some of the most severe weather the metro has seen in 2020 so far.

SAN ANTONIO — Storms whipped through San Antonio, dumping more than four inches of rain in the city, bringing down tree limbs, wrecking fences...and also producing a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday afternoon that an EF-1 tornado with max wind speeds of 100 mph touched down in the city—specifically on the far northwest side, where major damage was visible in at least one local neighborhood.

The below graphic shows roughly where the tornado touched down.

Large trees were uprooted in the Wildhorse subdivision, which is in an area of town where thousands of CPS Energy customers lost power Sunday night.

“I could hear the sounds outside, I knew it was bad,” homeowner Mickey McDonald said.

McDonald's house seemed to have gotten hit hardest on her street. Snapped branches littered the ground, feet or even inches away from their home and car.

“It was so scary that I thought we might have to get out,” McDonald said.

She said their power went out for hours, after a nearby transformer was hit by lightning. Meanwhile, McDonald's next-door neighbor, Seth Sater, said he was on the porch when it was hit.

“It was orange and blue and purple, all sorts of colors lighting up the sky right next to us," Sater said. "I definitely jumped, but it was very loud, and made a noise several times."

As a second round of storms prepare to roll through Monday night, neighbors say they’re grabbing their flashlight, candles, phones—and they'll be waiting, hoping the next batch of storms isn't as bad as the first.