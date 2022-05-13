SA: Ready to Work jobs training program kicks off enrollment next week

The jobs training initiative intends to create a pipeline of talent for industries such as healthcare, cyber security and manufacturing in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s $200 million job training program known as SA: Ready to Work already has more than 800 people who've pre-registered. The jobs training initiative targeting lower-income residents is slated to officially open enrollment on Monday.

The program will be funded through a voter-approved 1/8 cent sales tax through December 2025.

“It’s going to be a more cohesive workforce development ecosystem here in the San Antonio area where people in our community who need help are going to be efficiently served and the outcomes that they receive, they’re gonna their families’ lives for generations to come,” said Mike Ramsey, the City of San Antonio’s executive director of workforce development.

Ready to Work aims to enroll 28,000 community members into an education or training program over the next five years and lead them to securing high-paying jobs in a variety of industries.

More than 160 employers have pledged their support in working with the city on the jobs training program and sharing their current needs in employees.

Toyota, Frost Bank and USAA are just a few of the companies that’ve signed the non-contractual pledge to hire those who go through the Ready to Work training.

Healthcare, manufacturing and cyber security are among the industries seeking new talent as a result of the city’s new program.

Ramsey said the recent passage of the $1.2 billion bond program highlights the need for skilled workers.

“Especially in the construction trades areas. We want to make sure that our local contractors are prepared with a workforce large enough to be able to get those projects completed,” Ramsey said.

The program involves the coordination of several partners including Workforce Solutions Alamo, Project QUEST, Restore Education and Alamo Colleges District to carry out intake and case management services.

Participants will receive tuition to help them toward achieving associate’s and bachelor’s degrees as well as industry-recognized credentials in the trades.

Eligibility is dependent on income level, commitment to completing the program and being at least 18 years old.

Ramsey noted the goal is to provide trainees with $1,500 in emergency funds throughout the duration of the program.

“We want to make sure the dollars are available for utility bill payments. Looking at ways to support participants who need access to necessities such as food," Ramsey said.

The emergency funds can also be used toward eliminating barriers preventing trainees from employment such as transportation services and expungement of criminal records.