San Antonio studio honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg with new mural

SAN ANTONIO — A little over a week after the legal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 , a mural honoring the late Supreme Court justice has popped up in Southtown.

The local arts incubator The 1906 painted the mural outside of its South Flores Street studio. According to a social media post, a 14-year-old San Antonio girl who "has been following RGB since she was 12" helped provide the quote that was painted alongside Ginsburg's likeness.