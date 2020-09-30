x
San Antonio studio honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg with new mural

A young fan of the late justice helped supply the mural with its quote.

SAN ANTONIO — A little over a week after the legal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87, a mural honoring the late Supreme Court justice has popped up in Southtown. 

The local arts incubator The 1906 painted the mural outside of its South Flores Street studio. According to a social media post, a 14-year-old San Antonio girl who "has been following RGB since she was 12" helped provide the quote that was painted alongside Ginsburg's likeness. 

It reads: "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made."