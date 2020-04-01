SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reports the flu is widespread in Bexar County, and local hospitals and clinics are seeing an increase in cases.

Doctor Anita Kurian, assistant director with Metro Health, said the spike is coming earlier this flu season than in previous years. The number of cases have also been continuously increasing for the past three weeks.

"We are seeing more flu-related illness visits to hospitals, ERs and urgent cares at this time," Kurian said. "We always recommend getting a flu vaccine no matter how late in the season it is. Staying away from sick folks, staying home when you're sick to keep other people healthy as well."

This flu season has already been deadly for a child, as well as an officer in our region.

Kurian said the best line of defense is to get the flu shot.

Metro Health's immunizations clinics are offering free flu vaccines until they run out.

Additionally, people should wash their hands often, and ensure others at home maintain the same hand-washing standards. Sneeze or cough into your elbow instead of your hands.

For more details on clinics offering free flu vaccines, click here.

RELATED: First flu-related death confirmed in Denton County

RELATED: His flu test came back negative. Days later, he couldn't breathe.

RELATED: Kerr County corrections officer dies after battle with flu, sheriff says

RELATED: What's in a Starbucks 'Medicine Ball'?