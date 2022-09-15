SA man sentenced to 15 years in prison for distribution in thousands of child abuse images

“Juan Benavides will now be held accountable for his heinous crimes and will spend the next 15 years of his life in prison.”

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced last week to 190 months in prison for the distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Court documents say a search warrant was executed at the home of Juan Rafael Benavidez, 64, where 37,657 images and four videos of child sexual abuse material was found on his cell phone on July 30, 2020.

Benavidez has been in federal custody since then and pleaded guilty for one count of distribution of child pornography back on January 12, 2022.

“Predators do not care about the damage they do to the innocent victims of these reprehensible crimes. Holding these offenders accountable for the harm they cause and protecting our communities is a top priority for our office,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

The FBI also investigated this case.