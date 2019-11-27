SAN ANTONIO — Inside the Catholic Worker House on San Antonio's east side, there's a name often heard throughout the day.

"Hi, Ms. Chris," a man said cheerfully from across the breakfast bar.

Miss Chris Plauche is the back bone of the Catholic Worker House, a daytime shelter for the homeless, and one of the masterminds behind a long-awaited dream.



"Finally, and I emphasize 'finally,'" Plauche said with a smile. "We've been often criticized here at Catholic Worker House for kind of band-aiding homelessness, but, you know, the only way to cure homelessness is to actually provide them with a home"



That is what Plauche and a handful of other agencies plan to do on the far east side on about 17 acres. San Antonio City Council approved the rezoning of a piece of land on Dietrich Road to build a village for roughly 200 homeless seniors to not only live in, but to thrive in.

"We'll have a group of apartments and tiny houses all together so that we can offer maximum support services," Plauche added. "Which is the case management, the health, the mental health, dental—we hope."

They also plan to provide some meals on site, as well as security for the area.



It's a project Vincent Ramon has been keep an eye on for years as a homeless man himself.

"Every which way you look at it, it's a win-win situation," Ramon said. "It'll help us get motivated, feel better about ourselves...it's just great."



Though there is not a set date for construction to begin, Plauche said she just hopes the community sees what this project can do for a population often forgotten.



"I'm a baby boomer, so I know that our cohort is the biggest cohort ever to come across the United States," she said. "We're serving a cohort of people who have been homeless for a long time, so they're most the vulnerable."