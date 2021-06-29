Navigating a national fireworks shortage with Fourth of July on the horizon

The owner of Liberty Fireworks, located on the southwest side, is still waiting for a shipment that was intended for last New Year's Eve.

SAN ANTONIO — Michael Rios always looks forward to the colorful lit-up night skies on New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. However, these days he’s dealing with the headaches of supply chain issues due to a fireworks shortage impacting the whole country.

In Rios’s four years selling fireworks in San Antonio, never has he experienced such a disruption in receiving shipments.

The majority of inventory at Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics is made in China.

Rios said the events that created the fireworks supply-and-demand issues date back to pre-pandemic days. The consequences of the coronavirus, including impacts on labor, only increased the delays in sending product overseas and onto Rios’s shelves.

“There was some explosions in the factories, some shutdowns to kind of regulate safety and then you have COVID and that of course backed everything up,” Rios said.

Chinese manufacturers have been trying to keep up with the surge in demand after last year’s record sales in personal-use fireworks.

Slow shipments have caused frustration for Rios, who has dozens of employees who typically work the two fireworks seasons.

“We had planned to have somewhere between 35 and 40 helpers to sell fireworks out of all our four stands and right now we are only able to open two of them because we don’t have enough fireworks for the other two,” Rios said.

Rios noted shipping costs have skyrocketed by more than 200%, which has bumped up the prices of merchandise purchased by customers.

“Thus the reason why you’re going to see higher prices at the majority of your stands. Here at Liberty Fireworks, we’re hoping this is just a season, for this season this year to absorb as much of that cost as possible to still keep the lowest prices in town.”

Despite the shortfalls, Rios remains hopeful a stream of people will come by and consider picking up a few rockets and Roman candles among the vast selection of fireworks.