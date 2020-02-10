SA family's move to dream home blunted when criminals take moving truck with everything inside

"Our entire life was in that truck. I still can't accept the reality of the situation."

SAN ANTONIO — The moving truck of a San Antonio military family was stolen from a hotel parking lot. Inside was the Smiths' entire livelihood, including the couple's wedding rings.

Jan and Charisse Smith were looking forward to their new chapter, moving into their dream home across town with their 7-month- and 9-year-old girls. Instead, they moved in with nothing.

Their entire life was packed in a 26-foot moving truck. But their lifetime of memories would be gone in just one night. Over the weekend, the family stayed at a hotel on the far west side, off Highway 151.

The next morning, they woke up to find their moving truck was gone.

"It is not the furniture," Jan said. "The electronics we had in there, it is the memories and achievements that was stolen. It was our Disney vacations. It is her first tooth."

It wasn't just memories or family heirlooms. Charisse, who is in the U.S. Air Force, had uniforms in there, as well as awards and achievements. The couple's wedding rings are also gone.

"It is just the idea of stealing from a family," Charisse said.

However, the Smiths are trying to remain hopeful.

"Our spirit is broken," Jan said. "But we have to move forward. We have to stay positive for our children."

A report was made with San Antonio Police, and the truck was eventually found a few miles away from the hotel. There's no word on leads or suspects. The family estimates more than $40,000 worth of items was in the truck. They have started receiving some support from the community.