SA family goes all out for Halloween with projections and trivia, en route to victory in neighborhood competition

Up next? Creating an eye-opening Christmas display.

SAN ANTONIO — Suzanne Escobedo loves Halloween. With the help of her husband and 10-year-old daughter, they try to top whatever decorations they set up the year before.

"We're still trying to create something fun for our neighborhood and our friends and family in San Antonio," Escobedo said.

"It's every year," added her daughter, Isabella. "It's like a mystery. I never know what they're going to do next!"

Escobedo said they couldn't let the gloom of 2020 get to them, so they covered their house in light ahead of the holiday this year.

"Things are just not normal. If we're feeling it, I know other people are," Escobedo said. "If we can give a little bit of happiness to a neighbor or someone who's taking it harder than we are then it made it all worth it."

Video from a projector shines through the darkness as part of their setup. Clips from holiday-season movies like "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coco" cover Escobedo's home in their Mission Del Lago neighborhood on the south side. Through the darkness, skeletons dance past the windows to music. Neighbors and people who drove by on Halloween were able to turn up their volume on FM 95.9 to listen in.

"They can stay in their car," Escobedo said. "It's like they're at the drive-in!"

Escobedo said some people watch the show night after night in October. They set up chairs to enjoy the view from a distance.

"It's amazing how much support we've gotten. Like every other day, the same families come," Escobedo said. "They just love it so much and they tell us, 'We'll be back.'"

After the videos ran their course, Escobedo would post a nightly trivia question. Those who got it right win prizes—a handmade mask and one-of-a-kind earrings made by Isabella.

"They're going to get something out of Halloween, even though they're not able to celebrate it like they usually do," Escobedo said.

Going all out this year cost Escobedo said $2,000, but they're already seeing the return on their investment.

"Seeing the kids laugh and get excited," Escobedo said. "That made it all worth it."

Suzanne said they also handed out candy on Halloween night, using a tube chute to keep distance between themselves and trick-or-treaters.

Escobedo's home is in the Mission Del Lago neighborhood at 11615 Jones Cove San Antonio, TX 78221. The show starts at sundown and goes on until 9pm on weekdays and 10pm on Friday and Saturdays.

Escobedo said that after her story aired on KENS 5, visitors from Austin, Corpus Christi and New Braunfels stopped by to watch their video projections. Her family also won first place in their neighborhood's decorating contest, earning them a $150 gift card.