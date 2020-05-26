SA family devastated after deadly holiday weekend rollover crash

“We need help to bury three people because my niece just lost her husband, her child and her best friend."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is devastated after nine of the 10 people riding in an SUV were ejected during a rollover crash Saturday night in San Marcos.

Two adults died on-scene. One of the five children in the car died late Monday afternoon.

Adrianne House is the aunt of the woman who drove the vehicle.

"It’s sad. We need help!” House said while talking about the sudden loss.

House is a longtime east San Antonio advocate who has devoted years of service to helping with community projects. To ask for help is an unfamiliar experience, but she said she hopes those she has worked for will now return the favor.

"I need them to come together to help me, to help my family,” House said.

San Marcos Police said they believe a tire blowout led to the rollover.

House says the driver, her niece – Tammy Gordley – survived. Gordley’s 7-year-old daughter, Zyera, and her husband, Sean Thompson, did not. House said they had married just three months ago.

Destiny Bridges died as well, at 24 years old.

“We need help to bury three people because my niece just lost her husband, her child and her best friend," House said.

She said the group was traveling from San Antonio to Austin for a family event. Another vehicle with more family members was behind the SUV and witnessed the wreckage, House said.

House said she is especially concerned for the children who survived because the experience was so traumatic.

"I’m going be asking for help from my community partners for counseling for the children because the children are going to be traumatized,” House said.

House said two children were badly hurt and two more are OK, but two other adults are being treated for multiple injuries.