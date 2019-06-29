SAN ANTONIO — Pride San Antonio held several events Saturday to cap off a month of Pride events, including a Pride Bigger than Texas festival in Crockett Park.

The festival kicked off with an invocation that honored the names of transgender lives lost this year, and included a performance by a local gospel choir. Attendees came together for music and food, and visited booths with local organizations offering fun and resources.

The festival comes ahead of Saturday night's parade, which will move through a 0.7-mile route north of downtown beginning at 9 p.m.

The parade will move south on Main Avenue, beginning at Dewey Place near San Antonio College, going through Crockett Park and eventually ending at Lexington and Euclid near I-35.

Pride San Antonio, a nonprofit formed in 2004 to "instill pride, celebrate unity, embrace diversity, and recognize the contributions of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender community" in the metro is organizing the parade.

