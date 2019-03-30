While Maria Salazar welcomes the decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from a list of planned new retailers and restaurants in the San Antonio airport, she also embraces the investigation surrounding it.

"We want to make sure whatever happens is consistent with the Sunshine Ordinance," she said. "That our processes are open, and nothing was done under the table."

The San Antonio attorney is also a member of the LGBTQ community, and said she doesn't want to see the fast food chain in her hometown airport.

"This isn't an issue to get Chick-fil-A out of San Antonio. It's about making public spaces available to everybody," Salazar said.

It's also a hot-button issue that's gained national attention since it was first sparked at last week's city council meeting by Councilman Roberto Treviño.

"The community has come together to voice its disapproval of this proposal because it includes a company with a history of anti-LGBTQ behavior," said Treviño.

Since then, Treviño has doubled down on his vote to exclude the chain.

While a lawsuit following Attorney General Ken Paxton's recently-announced investigation is possible, Salazar said it's unlikely.

"I don't see how there's any merits in a lawsuit," she said. "But if we want to have the books opened up and see what the process is, I welcome that."

Both Treviño and Mayor Ron Nirenberg declined to comment when contacted by KENS 5.