'A moment in history I'll never forget': San Antonio activists react to Derek Chauvin's conviction

Two San Antonians who led last summer's local protests on Alamo City streets give their input on the historic moment.

SAN ANTONIO — Local activists were among the swell of local and national reaction following the return of a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin Trial, including Trevor Taylor and Kimiya Factory, who marched for justice in the streets of San Antonio last summer.

KENS 5 asked both if justice was served.

"Yes, and no," Factory said. "Yes, in the sense that the institution, the system, legally did what it was supposed to do and that was to deliver a verdict that was just. But no, because George Floyd is still dead."

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Factory is with the local organization Black Freedom Factory.

"Hearing each juror say 'Yes, yes, I found this person guilty on all three counts,' it was a moment in history I will never forget," Factory said.

"We don't see this often," Taylor added. "In other cases, we have seen officers go free. That was the expectation, to be honest."

Last year, just shortly after Floyd's murder, Factory and Taylor took the streets of San Antonio to protest. They were among thousands here and across the nation who chanted his name.

The two activists say that, moving forward, more work need to be done.

"The system needs to be reformed," Factory said. "The system needs to have an honest conversation about how we got here. More importantly, the family of George Floyd will never get George Floyd back."