Firefighters rescued a dog from the blaze and one person was treated on the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were able to escape a burning RV on the south side overnight, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred at an RV Park on the 3000 block of Roosevelt Avenue around midnight Friday.

Officials say an RV was a total loss and two people were displaced due to smoke and flame damage from a fire. Two other RVs were also damaged due to the blaze.

Firefighters rescued a dog and one person was treated on the scene.