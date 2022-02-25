‘I can do nothing about it’: For Russian business-owner in San Antonio, questions, confusion and heartbreak over new war

Turmoil in eastern Europe is creating difficult situations for Texas-based Russians as well as Ukrainians.

SAN ANTONIO — A Shih Tzu named Chewbacca is patiently letting groomer Kate Moreno basically do anything—trim his face, nails, turn him left, right, left paw, whatever. She even gets an occasional lick to the face.

“You're a good boy,” she coos. “I know. Kisses.”

The owner of Pampered Pooch in San Antonio, Moreno put a lot of work into building her life in this country.

“It took a long way to get here,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie, a lot of stress and dogless days back in the day when I first opened. Yeah, it was scary. But we’re good.”

Moreno is originally from Russia. She came to the U.S. 17 years ago. And, eventually, she decided she wanted to be her own boss.

“It's always nice to be, you know, in charge of your own schedule,” she said. “But I haven't had a vacation in four years.”

Moreno loves her work, her dogs and her life. But aside from her husband and son, all her family – mom, sister, grandmothers – are still back in Russia.

She grew up not too far from Moscow.

“My sister, I have not seen since she got married, which is five years in August,” she said. “It's been kind of tough because I love her. I miss her a lot.”

Moreno’s mom got to visit this fall. But her American visa is about to expire, and the rest of the family has no way to visit either.

“They cannot get another visa now,” she said.

With Russia waging war on Ukraine and straining relationships with most of the world, Moreno is not sure when she will see her family again.

“It should have never happened right?” she said about the conflict. “Why would you do such a thing?”

The five years since she’s seen her sister have already been very difficult.

“She has her nephew here that she hasn't seen him since he was 14 months old,” she said. “And he's gonna be 9 in June. That's sad because… ” Moreno trails off, trying to hold back tears. “I really would like.. I'm sorry, I'm gonna tear up. But I can do nothing about it, unfortunately.”

So, Moreno focuses on her work, husband and son, and, at this very moment, on the Shih Tzu named Chewbacca.

“You can't lose hope,” she said.

But a piece of her is back in Russia, and will always be.

“I definitely miss ‘em, that's never gonna go away,” Moreno said.

By the time our short interview was over, Chewbacca once again looked like a presentable dog.

Even he seemed to know it.

He kissed his groomer again. Moreno happily provided her face for the exchange.

“Kiss the groomer, awesome,” she said.