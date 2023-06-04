RTFC celebrates 75 years of having industry's back in the Coastal Bend

The group, which started as a volunteer firefighting outfit, now trains similar companies around the world.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What started as a volunteer firefighting group has now grown into the largest industrial firefighting organization in the United States, and Thursday the Refinery Terminal Fire Company celebrated 75 years of saving lives.



RTFC employees and leaders took over the American Bank Center to celebrate its years of work protecting local industry leaders and the surrounding community.

Leaders said the company now serves as a training ground for other industrial firefighters in the world.

“We have our own training academy on Carbon Plant Road,” said RTFC CEO Brian McDonald. “It’s been in place since early on in the organization, and we train people from all around the world in industrial firefighting. We've got live fire props for (liquid natural gas) and structure . . . so everything that’s need for the guys."