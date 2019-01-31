SAN ANTONIO — Roy Maas Youth Alternatives (RMYA) held a grand opening for its new emergency shelter, called La Puerta, Wednesday afternoon.

The shelter is an extension of RMYA’s Emergency Shelter services and will provide 16 children a safe place to stay for up to 90 days.

Just last week, the organization was one of four local recipients of a portion of a multimillion dollar grant approved by Gov. Greg Abbott's office to combat human trafficking.

La Puerta Emergency Shelter was created to help children who are victims of sex trafficking. The young survivors will receive counseling, education and, eventually, long-term placement to continue recovery.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, City Councilman Roberto Trevino and a child sex trafficking survivor were among the many officials and advocates present at the grand opening.