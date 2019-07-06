SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner says a roofer delivering shingles to their house was injured during Thursday's fast and violent storms.

It was originally reported the man had died from his injuries, but authorities Friday morning say he did survive and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

It happened on the 27000 block of Bordelon Way in far north Bexar County, amid a fast-moving storm cell that brought downpours, hail and damage to the area.

Emergency crews arrived and got the man off the roof before taking him to the hospital.