SAN ANTONIO — Thursday afternoon’s storms are responsible for at least one fatality, after a homeowner told KENS 5 a roofer delivering shingles to their house died when he was struck by lightning.

That happened on the 27000 block of Bordelon Way in far north Bexar County, amid a fast-moving storm cell that brought downpours, hail and damage to the metor.

Emergency crews arrived and got the man off the roof before taking him to the hospital, where he later died. He hasn't been identified.