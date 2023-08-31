Fire truck rollover leaves one volunteer firefighter airlifted to a hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — Two firefighters are recovering this morning after their fire truck blew a tire and rolled on its side, officials say.
The incident occurred off a roadway near FM 476 in Somerset around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The volunteer firefighters are from the Rossville Fire Department and were returning from assisting Lytle Fire with a structure. At some point their tires blew causing the truck to loose control and rollover twice, according to an official on the scene.
One firefighter was taken by helicopter in critical condition and a second firefighter was taken by EMS but their condition is unknown.