Fire truck rollover leaves one volunteer firefighter airlifted to a hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — Two firefighters are recovering this morning after their fire truck blew a tire and rolled on its side, officials say.

The volunteer firefighters are from the Rossville Fire Department and were returning from assisting Lytle Fire with a structure. At some point their tires blew causing the truck to loose control and rollover twice, according to an official on the scene.