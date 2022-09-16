x
Man left with several gunshot wounds after police say 'appears' to be a road rage incident

Police say the man left the scene and no arrests have been made.
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition after what officials say "appears" to be a road rage incident on the west side Friday afternoon. 

Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. for a shooting at the 6200 block of West Commerce Street. 

According to Officer Rebecca Vermeulen the shooting appeared to be a road rage incident that began on 36th Street and Fortuna then ending on Belcross and West Commerce Street. 

Vermeulen says a man exited his vehicle and began shooting several times at another man still driving his vehicle before crashing into a parked vehicle. 

The man was found with two gunshot wounds to his upper body and was sent to a hospital in critical condition, according to officials. 

Police say the man left the scene and no arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story.

 

