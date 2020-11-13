Christmas comes early to the River Walk

Local leaders decided that 2020 warranted the early return of a beloved downtown holiday tradition.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been a rough, strange and most unusual year for virtually everyone in San Antonio as the ongoing pandemic prepares the city for a holiday season of sacrifice and compromise.

To bring a little bit of much-needed joy, local leaders decided to get a head start on one of the Alamo City's most beloved holiday season traditions— turning the River Walk into a glittering wonderland of lights.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg himself, complete with Santa Clause hat, counted down to the lighting-up of the display by virtually tuning into Thursday evening's coronavirus response briefing as he completes a two-week quarantine at his home after a weekend COVID-19 exposure scare (he tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, but said he's completing 14 days of isolation as a precaution).

Mayor Nirenberg is still in quarantine. He joined the briefing live from home to bring some holiday cheer. The Riverwalk is officially lit with Christmas lights! #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/mxRAPSWyyY — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) November 13, 2020

IT’S LIT - @Ron_Nirenberg joined tonight’s COVID briefing w/a surprise. The River Walk is now lit up for the holidays. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/oVTrVGl51L — Aaron Wright (@AaronKENS5) November 13, 2020

Later in the evening, we stopped by downtown ourselves to get a first look at the lights, which don't usually turn on until after Thanksgiving. Check out the video for more of the Christmas season's early arrival to the Alamo City!