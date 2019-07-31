SAN ANTONIO — Chef Nicola Blaque celebrated her business' anniversary in May. Two months later, someone tried to break her spirit with stones.

"It's heartbreaking that something I'm trying to build and bring to San Antonio---somebody just felt the need to try and tear it down," Blaque said.

The 34-year-old owns and operates The Jerk Shack with her husband Cornelius Massey at 117 Matyear on the west side. She said running the business is not just a dream come true. The reality is, it's a grind.

"We have to prepare for the masses to show up," she said.

According to Blaque, business can go from steady to a line stretched down the block. They cook in small kitchen where the air conditioner does isn't great at all. On most days, she said its 10 degrees hotter in the kitchen than outside of it.

"Customers---they've heard great things about our food---and they want it," Blaque said.

The Jerk Shack caters and presents its offerings on a food truck. Blaque and Massey were stunned when they arrived at their restaurant on the morning of July 24. The windows in their food truck had been destroyed by large rocks.

"The question is why?" Massey asked. "Why would somebody do this?"

The couple decided to transform their anger into action. They reached out to their vandals on Facebook.

"We want 80 hours labor for the cost of the window (which isn't enough). And possible opportunity to gainfully employ this individual giving them something better to do with their time," the post said.

Massey, a native of Milwaukee, said he great up in neighborhood much like the west side area where the Jerk Shack is located.

"Historically underused by good businesses. The median income was maybe $13,000-$14,000 a year," he said. "And then that's when I thought to myself, 'I want to meet this young man.'"

The couple believe the offenders are juveniles. Massey remembers doing misguided things like throwing rocks at property as a child. He was unaware of the consequences until good mentors steered his life in the right direction.

"I didn't understand that vehicle belonged to somebody who worked 9 to 5," he said. "Who worked for minimum wage, who has to feed their kids, who got a water heater broken at the same time. They have a string of problems, and now this."

RELATED: Jamaican SATX eatery lands on list of country's 16 best new restaurants

RELATED: Neighborhood Eats: The Jerk Shack equals Jamaican heat

The restaurant owners called police. But they are not interested in tarnishing someone's record. Instead, they want to serve up a life lesson that will hopefully keep the offender out of jail.

"We just want to show them what right looks like," Blaque said.

It took $800 to get the truck back on the road. They've decided to park the vehicle in an undisclosed location.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Dilley ISD to provide school supplies for all students within the district

ACLU: More than 900 children split at border since 2018 court order

At least 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Houston

How to freeze your credit after the Capital One breach

Wearable air conditioner could make the Texas heat more bearable