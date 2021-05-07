Restaurant owners concerned about keeping community safe after car crashes into their business

District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo said neighbors are concerned about a few bars over-serving customers.

SAN ANTONIO — A car crashed into Singh's Restaurant on the St. Mary’s Strip early Sunday morning. San Antonio Police said the driver, whom they suspect was drunk, was taken to the hospital. Another man in the car was arrested for public intoxication; police also found narcotics in the car

“We had somebody park their car in our shop,” said restaurant co-owner Louis Singh.

Singh said his employees had left the building a few minutes before the crash, which occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Monday morning, Singh and his business partner, Eric Trevino, were still cleaning up the tangled mess of glass and debris left behind after the crash.

“We just stay positive," Singh said. "You know, we'll be back open soon, and hopefully, the community will get behind us. We'll keep moving forward.”

Singh said they don’t have an estimate on the total damages, but this is the second time a car has crashed in front of the building in the last two months.

Malaika Meyrick owns the TBA bar next door. She said it’s a miracle no one was hurt because it was closing time for all the bars and the sidewalk was flooded with people.

Both Singh and Meyrick believe part of the problem could be the road construction in the area.

“They have no idea which way they're going. There's no clear indication what’s the side that you're driving on, where you're going to turn, who's going to stop,” Meyrick said.

Meyrick often wonders what she’ll find on the overnight surveillance video when she comes into work each morning.

“I watch the videos a lot, and every time I see flashing lights, I'm like, 'OK, hopefully, no one got hurt,'” said Meyrick.

Newly-elected District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo said he surveyed neighbors in the surrounding community before taking office. He said the biggest concern from neighbors wasn’t about the construction.

“I've heard about car crashes. I've heard about people yelling about gunshots, about fights breaking out,” Bravo said. “Just about everybody who lives in that neighborhood has brought up people being over-served alcohol, and coming out of those bars and creating problems in their neighborhoods."

Bravo said he’s working with police to come up with solutions and other options to address the crowds.

“This is one of my priorities: all the issues that arise, you know, late in the evenings when people are drunk, coming out of some of those North St. Mary's bars,” Bravo said.

Different options, like closing down street to traffic, have been proposed in the past, and Singh said he’d like to see barricades to keep traffic to a minimum.

While Singh said he and Trevino support any city initiative to keep the public safe in the area, he said for now they’re focusing on staying positive and reopening soon.