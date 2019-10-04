SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday means cleanup at the Sunrise Gardens Southwest Texas Assisted Living home near 410 and San Pedro. A two-alarm fire burned quickly through the roof and several units, displacing 23 people from their homes.

A crumbling roof, scorched windows and charred bedrooms are left in that building, but staff say they everyone got out safely after the fire that sparked around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters attacked the flames aggressively at first, but conditions became more dangerous and they had to think fast.

Once they did put it out, investigators started looking for the cause of the fire, but said it could take a while. SAFD says it adds to what's already an increase in apartment fires- 26 percent more compared to this time in 2018.

Staff were even able to save the medications the people they care for need, and are just glad everyone was okay. The Red Cross assisted with gift cards for people affected, who have been moved to safe apartments.