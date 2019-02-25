SAN ANTONIO — Several residents have been displaced as the result of a fire that broke out Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. at the Willow Run Apartments on the city's north side.

According to San Antonio Fire Department's Chief Hood, firefighters arrived to flames showing from the roof and spanning most of the building.

We're told over ten units were affected leaving multiple residents displaced. Two people were rescued out of the windows on the second floor.

Arson has been called out to investigate and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

SAPD, SAFD, and EMS responded to the scene.