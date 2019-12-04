SAN ANTONIO — It has been a bloody few weeks in east San Antonio amid a number of shooting attacks, and as police struggle to gain the upper hand, the Violent Crime Task Force is hitting back hard against the crime.

So hard, in fact, that ordinary citizens are asking how much force is too much.

Tanya Bocanegra said she has been aggressively pulled over three times in recent weeks.

"I know there's so much violence going on, but they're always targeting the wrong people," she said.

Bocanegra said she was once pulled over for driving a black vehicle. She claimed the officer called her SUV suspicious, and one time even took her out of the car.

"It's like, ridiculous. I have all my kids in the car. They're crying, and this is not the first time," she said. “They pull people over for no reason."

Another woman driving on East Houston Street said she got a ticket for her top brake light not working. But when she looked at the back end of her car, she was surprised to realize her car isn't even equipped with a top brake light.

“When I got pulled over last time, my warning was because I didn't have my reading glasses on," said Salena Santibanez, a community activist. "So the Violent Crime Task Force pulled me over and they said, ‘Well you need glasses,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I have them right here.’”

Santibanez said when she challenged the stop, she was given a warning instead of a ticket, but she fears for people who are too timid to question police.

“Our police force, they do their job well. They serve respectfully. They put their lives on the line. But we also have very good community residents that work hard every day,” she said.

Several east-side residents said their plea is simple: They want more selective enforcement.

“We can do better and we deserve better, so I'm just saying let's work towards having better encounters for those residents,” Santibanez said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are making many of the stops across the east side. KENS 5 reached out to them for a response to residents' concerns, and their reply stated they were not aware of any issues.

A spokesman referred all questions back to the lead agency of the Task Force, the San Antonio Police Department.

“Of course we want to stop the individuals that are doing bad things," SAPD Spokesperson Michelle Ramos said.

Ramos said officers, like residents, are focused on making the streets safe for everyone.

“Unfortunately, people are upset because we are out there writing tickets," she said. "But we're out there. We're doing our job. We've had our Violent Crime Task Force out in the area, and if there is a traffic violation, by all means they're going to stop that vehicle.

"But it's a hard situation to be in because we need to do our part to stop what's going on out there."

Ramos said everyone needs to be involved in the solution.

“So we just tell everybody, 'Just cooperate with the officers. Do what they ask you to do.' We're out there for them. We don't want any more shootings to be out there on the city streets,” she said.

She added it's important to remember that the officers who are making these stops are all wearing body cameras, so every encounter is recorded. Ramos said anyone who feels like they have been treated unfairly should reach out and report their concerns.