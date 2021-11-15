Resettlement agency expanding to service influx of Afghan refugees

Refugee Services of Texas will open its seventh location in San Antonio this December.

SAN ANTONIO — In December, Refugee Services of Texas will be opening up its newest location in San Antonio to make room for an influx of refugees expected to arrive in Texas through the end of 2021.

The organization's CEO says the agency expansion comes after dealing with agency shutdowns due to unprecedented attacks on resettlement services from the previous presidential administration.

"We are gearing up for a pretty large expansion back to where resettlement was before," said CEO Russell Smith.

The resettlement agency currently has six locations -- Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley. San Antonio will be the seventh office to accommodate evacuees from Afghanistan heavily screened and approved for resettlement in the U.S.

RST will work alongside the city's two current refugee resettlement agencies, Catholic Charities, and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Services (RAICES). Offering similar services to its partners, RST will use federal funding to help refugees integrate into society with basic needs support, case management, cultural orientation, health care assistance, job preparation and more.

"Every city will be seeing a huge influx of Afghans between now and the end of the year," Smith said. "We expect [to] potentially help 50 Afghan evacuees and another 50 refugees from elsewhere."

Smith said their services extend anywhere from six months to a few years depending on the level of support the refugee or refugee family needs. A price, he says, can cost the federal government roughly $30,000 per family annually.

"One interesting fact that people don't know about is that when refugees come here, they are required to pay back to travel to get here. They are required to get a job and be self sufficient pretty quickly," he said.